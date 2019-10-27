Reports: Islamic State leader al-Baghdadi believed to be killed

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the Islamic State leader, reportedly was killed in a raid by U.S. forces. Screenshot from Islamic State video/EPA

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State, reportedly was killed in a raid conducted by U.S. military on Saturday night in northwest Syria.

Sources confirmed the developments to several media outlets, including CNN, Newsweek and Fox News.

At 9:23 p.m. EDT Saturday night, posted on Twitter "something very big has just happened!"

The president is scheduled to make a major announcement at 9 a.m. Sunday from the White House, deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley later announced. An administration official told CNN the news was related to foreign policy.

Defense Department has a "high confidence" Baghdadi died but further verification is pending via DNA testing

Newsweek reported Trump one week ago approved a special operations mission in the last bastion of the country's Islamist-dominated opposition.

A defense official told CNN that Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest during the raid.

In 2010, Baghdadi became the leader of Islamic State of Iraq, known as ISI.

ISI declared its absored an al Qaeda-backed militant group in Syria in 2013.

Osama bin Laden, the founder and first leader of the Islamist terrorist group, Al-Qaeda, was killed in Pakistan on May 2, 2011, by United States Navy SEALs.

Baghdadi has been in hiding for five years and was last seen in July 2014, when he spoke at the Great Mosque in Mosul, Syria.

In February 2018, several U.S. officials said Baghdadi had been wounded in an airstrike in May 2017.

In April, the Islamic state media wing al-Furqan displayed a man purporting to be Baghdadi.

"Baghdadi is probably moving around a lot to avoid detection," Jeffrey Simon, a terrorism expert and founder of the national security consultancy firm Political Risk Assessment Inc., told Fox News earlier this year. "But it will just be a matter of time before he is found.

"I believe that he is still alive. News of his death would have been hard to keep secret for very long."