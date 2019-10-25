U.S. Forces commander in South Korea attends live-fire demonstration

Gen. Robert B. Abrams, commander of the Combined Forces Command, visited a South Korean live-fire demonstration on Wednesday, according to U.S. Forces Korea. Photo courtesy of United States Forces Korea

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The head of the United States Forces in Korea visited a South Korean artillery brigade this week as the two countries buckle down to defense cost renegotiations.

Gen. Robert B. Abrams, commander of the Combined Forces Command, visited with Seoul's Fifth Artillery Brigade in Cheorwon on Wednesday for a "live-fire demonstration," U.S. Forces Korea said in a Facebook post published Friday.

"The #ROKUSAlliance is ironclad, and our commitment to [South Korea] is unwavering," U.S. Forces Korea stated. "We continue to work closely with our [South Korean] partners everyday standing shoulder to shoulder with them."

The post included a Korean translation of the statement and photographs of Abrams' visit.

The top U.S. commander to South Korea is reaffirming the bilateral alliance as Washington seeks a five-fold increase in South Korea's contribution to military costs. Some 28,500 troops are stationed on the Korean Peninsula. South Korea pays about $900 million annually as part of the Special Measures Agreement.

The United States did not participate in the live-fire demonstration on Wednesday, according to South Korean news service Newsis.

The drills included the firing of South Korea's K-9 self-propelled artillery.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said U.S. allies like Korea "need to pay more." Trump administration officials, including Defense Secretary Mark Esper, have been carrying the same message across the Atlantic, urging NATO allies to contribute more to the defense of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region.

In South Korea, officials are preparing for a visit from David Stilwell, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia policy, Yonhap reported Friday.

Stilwell could be in Seoul to urge South Korea to retain GSOMIA, a military intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan, before it expires on Nov. 23, according to the report.