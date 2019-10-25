Eight Russian soldiers died and two were injured Friday at a base in Siberia. Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Eight Russian soldiers died and two were injured Friday after a fellow solider allegedly opened fire at a base in Siberia, Russia.

The soldier was arrested in connection with the shooting. The Russian Defense Ministry said the shooter could have opened fire because of a nervous breakdown related to personal problems.

The shooting happened during the changing of the guard Friday afternoon at the repair and technical base in the Chita region of far east Siberia. Russian authorities said the shooter used his service gun.

The injured soldiers were transported to hospitals and their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

An investigative commission headed by a deputy minister has been dispatched from Moscow to conduct the inquiry.