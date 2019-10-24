United States, South Korea agree to research partnership

The United States and South Korea agreed to a research partnership focused on science, technology and solutions to public safety threats. Photo courtesy Department of Homeland Security

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea reached a partnership on Thursday to cooperate on research as well as solutions for natural disasters and other public safety threats.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate and the Republic of Korea's Ministry of Science and Information Communication Technologies signed a memorandum of understanding confirming the agreement in Seoul.

The partnership aims to promote cooperation between the United States and South Korea through joint research, researcher exchanges and conferences focused on science and technology research and developing solutions to fires, storms, floods and earthquakes, as well as infectious disease.

"This is a great opportunity to discuss mutual challenges, shared priorities and joint opportunities that will yield benefits and positive impact to our citizens," said William Bryan, DHS senior official performing the duties of undersecretary for science and technology.

South Korea's First Vice-Minister of the Ministry of Science and ICT Dr. Mun Mi-ock stressed the importance of "raising technology investments to the world's highest standard, enhancing national competitiveness and fostering economic development so that citizens can lead a safe life," according to a DHS press release.