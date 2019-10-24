North Korea said Thursday the United Nations Security Council is too influenced by the United States. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- North Korea condemned the United Nations Security Council as a "puppet of the United States" in a state newspaper article published Thursday.

Minju Choson, an official newspaper of Pyongyang's Cabinet and the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, said Thursday the U.N. body was not meeting its responsibilities.

"The U.N. Security Council is not playing its role properly," Minju Choson said. "It is playing the role of a U.S. puppet."

The article also claimed the United States "fought fiercely behind the scenes" to influence an international decision at the Security Council on Venezuela, citing a U.S.-initiated Security Council meeting in January.

"The U.N. Security Council is snatching up 'resolutions,' overpowered by the United States, and dictated by the United States," the North Korean newspaper stated. "The United Nations is unable to proceed smoothly in accordance with the mission and principles of action set forth in the U.N. Charter."

International problems, including the global refugee crisis, have occurred as a result of the "hasty" adoption of resolutions at the U.N., the article claimed.

The newspaper did not include condemnations of the Security Council for upholding sanctions resolutions against Pyongyang.

North Korea has previously endorsed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, along with countries like China and Russia. Maduro remains president, but his rival Juan Guaido, has received the support of the United States and more than 50 other countries.

Pyongyang's tough talk targeting the U.N. comes at a time when it has called for the removal of South Korea-built facilities in Mount Kumgang amid stalled inter-Korea talks.

The statements from North Korea have angered South Koreans living in Gangwon Province, who have in the past depended on inter-Korea tourism for a living, South Korean news service News 1 reported Thursday.

South Koreans in areas near the city of Goseong say the South invested too much in the North, "only to be fooled," the report says.