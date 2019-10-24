EVs, futuristic concepts make splash at Tokyo Motor Show

Hino Motors' "FlatFormer" is seen Wednesday at the Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Mori Keizo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The Tokyo Motors Show opened in Japan Thursday, and is expected to showcase potentially revolutionary concept vehicles for the future.

Some of the vehicles making a splash at the week-long event include a Lexus model that includes a drone and a Suzuki vehicle with a shape-shifting body. Many of the concepts at this year's show are fully electric.

"The motor show has been reinvented to provide visitors with a vision of a future mobility society; to this end, the show's scope has been expanded to encompass 'the excitement of cars and motorcycles,' 'Futurehomes' and 'Future towns,'" the event says.

The Lexus LF-30 debuted at the exhibition -- an electric-powered luxury vehicle with gull-wing doors and a deployable drone the automaker says can carry groceries to the driver's front porch. Lexus said the advanced vehicle "weaves in autonomous driving and other new technologies."

Other vehicles at the show expected to attract attention are the Daihatsu Waku Waku sport-utility vehicle, Mitsubishi's electric MI-TECH SUV, Nissan's IMK concept, a Mazda crossover vehicle with retro-inspired freestyle, or "suicide," doors -- and Toyota's Batmobile-like E-Racer.

The Tokyo Motor Show, celebrating its 46th edition this year, runs through Nov. 4.