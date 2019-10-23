Hong Kong frees suspect, withdraws extradition bill his arrest instigated

Chan Tong-kai, (L) a suspect in a homicide case wanted by Taiwan, walks out of the Pik Uk Correctional Institution in Hong Kong, China, on Wednesday. Photo by Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The Hong Kong government officially withdrew a controversial extradition bill on the same day it freed the man whose homicide case instigated its proposal.

Secretary for Security John Lee announced the bill's withdrawal on Wednesday at the Legislative Council following its second reading, which was originally scheduled for last week but was canceled after the meeting was interrupted by protesters.

The controversial Fugitive Offenders and Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation, as it was officially known, would have allowed for some fugitives from Chinese law to be extradited from the semi-autonomous region to face Beijing courts. While the government argued it was to prevent Hong Kong from becoming a safe haven for criminals, activists feared it could be used against political dissidents and was chipping away at the freedoms the region enjoys that the rest of the country does not.

The bill received its first reading in April and set off mass protests starting in early June that brought the region to a standstill, prompting Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam to shelve the bill later that month in an attempt to maintain order. However, the move came after protesters accused the government of police brutality, which caused the movement to evolve into a wider pro-democracy push that has continued into its 20th week.

The bill's withdrawal occurred on the day Hong Kong resident Chan Tong-kai, the suspect in the Taiwanese homicide case that was the catalyst behind the extradition bill, was released from Hong Kong jail following 18 months in police custody.

Before reporters, Chan said he was willing to surrender himself to Taiwan, where he is wanted for the 2018 death of his girlfriend, Poon Hiu-wing.

"I am willing, for my impulsive act and things I did wrong, to surrender myself to Taiwan to face sentencing," Chan told reporters outside the maximum-security prison, adding, "I hope this can make her family feel slightly relieved and [Poon] can rest in peace."

According to Hong Kong court documents, Chan told police he strangled Poon to death on Valentine's Day last year after finding out the child his girlfriend was carrying was not his but that of her former boyfriend.

Chan then fled to Hong Kong where he was arrested for using Poon's credit cards. He was sentenced to 29 months in prison in April 2019 on money laundering charges but was never tried in connection to Poon's death as Hong Kong lacks the ability to do so for overseas homicide cases. His sentence was reduced for good behavior.

Taiwan had wanted to send its law enforcement to retrieve Chan after his release, but Hong Kong condemned the suggestion as a "disrespect to Hong Kong's jurisdictional power."