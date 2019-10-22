South Korea scrambles fighter jets following Russian aircraft intrusion

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- South Korea dispatched fighter jets after six Russian military aircraft entered South Korea's Air Defense Identification Zone multiple times on Tuesday.

The Russian planes, including an A-50 early-warning aircraft, three Sukhoi SU-27 fighter jets, two TU-95 bombers, entered KADIZ in areas of the East Sea, South Korean newspaper Kukmin Ilbo reported.

According to South Korea's joint chiefs of staff, the Russian aircraft began entering Seoul's air defense zone at 9:23 a.m. The A-50 early warning aircraft flew in an area of KADIZ near South Korea's Ulleung Island, then exited the air defense zone at about 9:30 a.m.

The Russian early warning aircraft reentered KADIZ at about 10:06 a.m., exiting again at 10:13 a.m.

One of the SU-27 fighter jets and the two TU-95 bombers entered South Korea's air defense zone at 10:41 a.m., flying between Ulleung Island and the South Korea administered Dokdo Islets. The aircraft flew South then left KADIZ at 11:10 a.m.

In July, Chinese and Russian aircraft breached KADIZ near Dokdo, prompting South Korea to scramble jets.

On Tuesday the TU-95 bombers later entered Japan's Air Defense Identification Zone, or JADIZ, reentering KADIZ from an area south of Jeju Island. The bombers exited KADIZ at 12:58 p.m., in an area west of Taean, South Chungcheong Province. They reappeared in Korea's air defense zone at 1:40 p.m., returning at 3:13 p.m.

The Russian aircraft breached South Korea's KADIZ, but did not enter South Korean territorial airspace, Yonhap reported.

South Korea dispatched 10 fighter jets, including the F-15 and KF-16. Seoul's joint chiefs of staff said Russian aircraft have entered KADIZ a total of 20 times in 2019.

Korea's defense ministry filed a "strong protest" with the Russian government on Tuesday, according to Yonhap.

The two governments are to hold a meeting of military committees in Seoul on Wednesday and Thursday.