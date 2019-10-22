Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Iraqi government said Tuesday U.S. forces do not have its permission to conduct military operations from within its borders, one day after the Pentagon said American efforts had moved there from Syria.

U.S. forces withdrew from Syria two weeks ago at the direction of President Donald Trump, which was followed by a Turkish incursion that targeted Kurdish fighters in the northeast. The U.S. military said last weekend troops would be re-stationed in Iraq to monitor terrorist activity in Syria and added Monday that the shift had begun.

The government in Baghdad answered Tuesday by saying American forces can't stay.

"All U.S. forces that withdrew from Syria received approval to enter the Kurdish region so that they may be transported outside Iraq," the government said in a statement. "There is no permission granted for these forces to stay inside Iraq."

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper previously said he'd spoken with Baghdad officials about the plan to shift U.S. troops to Iraq.

"The aim isn't to stay in Iraq interminably," he said Tuesday. "The aim is to pull our soldiers out and eventually get them back home."

The United States has a small force of about 5,000 troops in Iraq, mostly in training and advisory roles.

Trump's withdrawal in Syria was widely condemned as a betrayal to Kurdish forces, with whom the Pentagon was previously allied to fight the Islamic State terror group in Syria.