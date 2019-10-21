Thailand's king strips consort of royal, military titles for undermining the queen

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Thailand's King Maha Vajirallongkorn on Monday stripped his consort of her royal and military titles, saying she tried to undermine the queen.

A royal order issued on Monday stated that Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, 34, was unsatisfied with her position as royal consort and asserted pressure on Queen Suthida by acting like the queen herself, which caused confusion and obstructed both the nation and the monarchy.

The statement described Sineenat as "ungrateful" and "ambitious" in attempting to obtain royal titles and "self-promoting" in her royal activities and behaving "in ways unbecoming of her title."

"She lacks the understanding of the good traditions of the royal court. She displays disobedience against the king and the queen," the palace said.

As a result of the order Sineenat, a former army nurse will no longer be a major general in the Thai army.

The 67-year-old King married his fourth wife Queen Suthida before his coronation in May and two months later appointed Sineenat, who had served as his bodyguard, as royal consort.

Sineenat was the first official royal consort to be appointed in Thailand in about a century.