Turkish soldiers observe the border town of Tal Abyad in northern Syria on Friday, one day after Turkish and U.S. leaders agreed to a five-day cease-fire to halt Ankara's military offensive. Photo by Turkish Defense Ministry/EPA-EFE

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- More fighting was reported in Syria on Friday, even though it's been outlawed by a five-day cease-fire brokered by U.S. and Turkish officials.

Mortars, grenades and gunfire was reported in the border town of Ral al-Ain, where Turkish and Kurdish forces have clashed for more than a week.

Kurdish fighters have accused Turkey of violating the truce negotiated between Ankara leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday. The leaders agreed to cease hostilities for five days and re-evaluate the situation on its expiration.

"Despite the agreement to halt the fighting, air and artillery attacks continue to target the positions of fighters, civilian settlements and the hospital Serekaniye/Ra al-Ayn," Syrian Defense Forces spokesman Mustafa Bali said.

Erdogan denied that Turkish troops have continued the offensive.

"I do not know where you get your information from," he said. "Conflict is out of the question."

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said there was a "cautious calm" after the cease-fire was announced Thursday, but it didn't last long.

Erdogan agreed to the deal if Kurdish forces left the "safe zone" along the Syria-Turkey border, but Ankara did not agree to withdraw its troops.

"I am confident that this joint effort will promote peace and stability in our region," Erdogan said.

United Nations inspectors said they are investigating claims that Turkish troops have used burning white phosphorus against children in Syria this week, as part of its offensive, Operation Peace Spring.

The inquiry stems from the Kurdish Red Crescent, which said at least six patients had been hospitalized with what appeared to be chemical burns. It couldn't conclusively say chemical weapons were used, but inspectors are now trying to determine the cause of the injuries.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said Friday it was aware of the situation and is collecting information.

White phosphorus causes severe burning of the skin and its use against civilian personnel is barred by the Geneva Conventions.