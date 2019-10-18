Samsung says fix coming for security-flawed Galaxy phones

The company said a software fix will be available sometime next week. File Photo courtesy Samsung Electronics/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- South Korean electronics giant Samsung said Friday it will offer a software fix for a major security flaw that allows anyone to bypass fingerprint security on its Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note S10 devices.

The security defect, which was discovered this week, allows any fingerprint to unlock the phones if they are encased in a silicone shell. The case interacts with the phones in such a way that effectively fools them into accept any print.

"This issue involved ultrasonic fingerprint sensors unlocking devices after recognizing 3-dimensional patterns appearing on certain silicone screen protecting cases as users' fingerprints," the company said. "To prevent any further issues, we advise that [affected] users who use such covers to remove the cover, delete all previous fingerprints and newly register their fingerprints."

Samsung said a security patch will be issued next week. Until then, it also recommends owners against using front screen protectors on the devices.

Millions of S10 devices have been sold worldwide.

Samsung has not indicated whether the security flaw might also affect Galaxy S11 devices, which are expected to be released early next year.