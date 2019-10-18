Police release El Chapo's son amid shootout with Sinaloa drug cartel

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A son of convicted drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was arrested in Mexico before a gun battle erupted between security forces and the notorious Sinaloa drug cartel, forcing police to release the suspect to prevent bloodshed, authorities said.
Accused of being a leading member of the cartel, Ovidio Guzman Lopez, 28, was briefly detained Thursday in Culiacan, Sinaloa, by Mexican security forces after he was discovered in a house during a routine patrol, Mexico's Security Minister Alfonso Durazo Monrano confirmed in