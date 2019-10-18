BTS impact on Korean economy calls for military service 'review,' Seoul says

South Korean pop band BTS could come under "review" as members approach military conscription age. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- South Korean members of wildly popular K-pop group BTS may come under special review as the singers reach the age of mandatory military service.

Noh Hyeong-ouk, minister of Seoul's Office for Government Policy Coordination, said Friday a "comprehensive review" is needed regarding military service obligations of BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, Yonhap reported.

Noh told South Korean ruling party lawmaker Kim Byung-wook and others at a parliamentary audit that BTS's economic relevance should be taken into consideration.

"BTS ranked No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard charts, and the band has had an annual $4.75 billion impact" on the South Korean economy, Noh said.

"We need to review the need for an open-door policy regarding special exceptions from military service in the K-pop industry, in order to provide motives for Korea's expansion as a cultural content powerhouse," the South Korean government official said.

Noh's remarks comes a month after South Korea's military confirmed BTS would not be exempted from military service, required by law for South Korean men between ages 18 and 28, according to Hollywood Reporter.

BTS's fans, known as ARMY, have said they want the band members to serve in the same unit.

The oldest BTS member, Jin, will turn 27 in December, and the remaining six members are expected to reach conscription age within the next few years. Penalties for not completing service include prohibition on overseas travel.

Exemption from military service in South Korea have previously been made for public figures, including for Son Heung-min, the South Korean soccer player who defeated Japan to win the gold medal at the Asian Games in 2018.

BTS has credited their fans for their success. The group released its latest song, a variant of "Make It Right," on Friday.