Vatican rejects appeal from Indian nun over 'lifestyle' dismissal

The nun has indicated that she plans to continue her appeal. File Photo by Africa Studio//Shutterstock/UPI

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Vatican has rejected an appeal from an Indian nun who's fighting her dismissal two months ago from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation.

Sister Lucy Kalappura's expulsion came after she reported a rape involving another nun and a powerful bishop -- and ran afoul of the Catholic Church for publishing books and songs, and gaining money from the endeavors. She came under fire after supporting a group of nuns who publicly condemned the rape.

The FCC expelled Kalappura in August, citing issues with her "lifestyle."

The Vatican's Congregation for Oriental Churches ruled last week that Kalappura had been given "proper canonical warnings," but did not show remorse.

"Most of the communication is in a language I don't understand," Kalappura told NDTV. "So I will wait for a clear letter from superiors in the congregation, with any deadlines for the second appeal. I am also looking at possibilities of legal recourse. Under no circumstances am I willing to leave the hostel and go."

Her next course of action would be an appeal to the Supreme Tribunal of the Segnatura Apostolica.

The Franciscan Clarist Congregation wrote a letter to Kalapurra's mother in August, asking her to remove the nun from the covenant.