Two suspected extremists cut wrists during Moscow court hearing

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Two accused extremists facing trial in Russia slit their wrists in a Moscow courtroom Thursday, their lawyer said.

The lawyer, Svetlana Sidorkina, said the men were in court to appeal their detention as they await trial. Both sought house arrest, but the court refused.

"Their nerves just couldn't handle it anymore ... . All the evidence proves that they didn't commit a crime," Sidorkina said.

Ruslan Kostylenkov, 25, and Vyacheslav Kryukov, 20, are accused of attempting to overthrow the government. They have been in pre-trial custody since March 2018.

"We will be free," one of the men allegedly said before cutting his wrist.

Their condition was unknown.

The two men allegedly formed the extremist group Novoye Velichiye, which means "New Greatness," in English, with eight other people. Two of the people have been convicted -- Pavel Rebrovsky, who received 2.5 years in prison, and Rustam Rustamov, who received two years of probation.

Defense lawyers said an undercover police officer pushed the group into forming.