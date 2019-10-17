British journalist George Monbiot before being arrested by police during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London Wednesday. Activists caused train delays in London on Thursday. Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- British Transport Police arrested at least four protesters at three London train stations after demonstrators with Extinction Rebellion disrupted traffic there Thursday morning during rush hour.

Upset commuters pulled one protester from the roof of the Jubilee Line train at the Canning Town Station. Five protesters blocked the Dockland Light Railway from leaving when two of them climbed on top of the car and at least one other was glued to the door.

"I'm also very concerned about what's happening in the poorer parts of the world who are being hit the hardest by climate breakdown," said Phil Kingston, 83, who had glued himself to the railcar. "I'm a Christian and it really upsets me to see God's creation being wrecked across the world."'

Demonstrators also glued themselves to a train at Shadwell Station, angering commuters trying to get to work.

The protests are a continuation of actions organized in part by the Extinction Rebellion this month in an effort to get political leaders to address climate change and other environmental issues.

"You have a duty to protect the people of [Britain] and you are not doing that," Extinction Rebellion said in a statement Thursday. "You know what we are facing but you are not being honest with the British public, you are being selective with the truth and timeframe. We are scared and do not want to have to resort to this."

Assistant Chief Constable Sean O'Callaghan said authorities have been trying to keep disruptions to a minimum, claiming their actions are hurting the very people who support their efforts.

"The Tube and rail networks are one of the greenest transport methods in London, any action goes against what they campaign for and will only cause misery for London's commuters," O'Callaghan said in a statement Wednesday.

"In addition to this, we've made it clear to Extinction Rebellion that disrupting Tube services could create a dangerous scenario where some trains are stuck within tunnels with hundreds of passengers on board. Likewise, trespassing or obstructing Tube services could create a serious hazard to protestors," he continued.