A Chinese shipping vessel is seen Monday at the port in Qingdao in Shandong Province. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- China said Thursday the Trump administration must lift all tariffs on its U.S.-bound exports if it wants to end the long-running trade dispute, but also indicated it's open to a partial deal.

Beijing's commerce ministry said the moves would be of mutual interest.

"The ultimate goal for the negotiations between the two sides is to end the trade war, cancel all additional tariffs," commerce minister Gao Feng said. "This is good for China, good for the U.S. and good for the whole world."

The United States agreed last week to postpone new punitive tariffs that would've taken effect on Tuesday.

China said it will honor its commitment to buy more U.S. agricultural products as part of "phase one" of a potential deal negotiators discussed last week. Gao said both sides have maintained "close communications" and are working toward finalizing a partial deal.

Trump has said the agreement would address intellectual property and financial services concerns.

The U.S. trade delegation will hold new talks their Chinese counterparts in Santiago, Chile, next month, where U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are also scheduled to meet.

"We hope both sides can continue to work together to advance the negotiations and, as soon as possible, reach a phased agreement and make new progress on canceling tariffs," Gao added.

Both countries have imposed several rounds of tariffs for the past year, affecting billions of dollars worth of U.S. and Chinese exports.