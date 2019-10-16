A storm forecast to undergo bombogenesis and peak over New England will still pack a punch in terms of strong winds, heavy rain and rough seas over the Maritime Provinces of Canada prior to the end of this week.

Press shift question mark to access a list of keyboard shortcuts Keyboard Shortcuts Play/Pause SPACE Increase Volume ↑ Decrease Volume ↓ Seek Forward → Seek Backward ← Captions On/Off c Fullscreen/Exit Fullscreen f Mute/Unmute m Seek % 0-9 Auto 270p 720p 406p 270p 180p facebook twitter Email linkedin pinterest reddit tumblr Link https://intranet2.upi.com/wdb/cms2019/stories.php?storyid=5041571250424&st_year=2019&jwsource=cl Copied 00:01 01:00 01:00 Play Rewind 10 Seconds Live 00:58 Settings What is 'bombogenesis' or bomb cyclone?

Winds can be strong enough from the east and southeast to knock over trees and break large tree limbs in Nova Scotia, central and southeastern New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island on Thursday.

Gusts are forecast to range from 44 to 56 mph. Winds this strong can lead to sporadic power outages.

Up to 3 inches of rain is forecast.

"Since the bulk of this rain is likely to fall in 12 hours, it is enough to trigger isolated incidents of flash and urban flooding," according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Brett Anderson.

Where leaves have fallen or will be knocked down by the storm and accumulate on the roads, slick travel conditions can occur and blocked storm drains may lead to street flooding.

Commuters should expect a stormy day on Thursday in Halifax, Nova Scotia; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; and St. John, Fredericton and Moncton, New Brunswick. The day will be far from pleasant in Montreal and Quebec City as well.

While the period of strong easterly to southeasterly winds will be brief, seas will quickly build. Conditions will be dangerous for small craft on Thursday. Large waves will pound the east- and southeast-facing coastal areas with considerable overwash on roads along the immediate shoreline.

"Although the forward speed of the storm will slow substantially, rain and gusty winds will expand northward during Thursday night and Friday," Anderson said.

"However, since the storm will have matured already, the storm will be much less severe and more typical of average for this time of the year in Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as eastern Quebec," he added.

RELATED Gulf of Mexico bears watching for tropical development this week

Unsettled conditions with chilly winds and showers are forecast to linger over the Maritimes and southern Quebec to end the week.

Some wet snow is likely to fall over the sparsely populated Laurentian Mountains in central and eastern Quebec. Several inches may fall over the higher terrain from the storm.

The weather is forecast to improve from southwest to northeast across southeastern Canada this weekend.