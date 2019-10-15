Russian troops patrol areas in Syria vacated by U.S. forces

Turkish-backed Syrian fighters proceed to northern Syria Tuesday for a military operation in Kurdish areas, near the Syrian border, in Sanliurfa, Turkey. Photo by Erdem Sahin/EPA-EFE

Turkish-backed Syrian fighters proceed Tuesday to northern Syria for a military operation in Kurdish areas, near the Syrian border, in Sanliurfa, Turkey. Photo by Erdem Sahin/EPA-EFE

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Russian military forces are patrolling areas of fighting in northeastern Syria between Turkish and Kurdish troops, as the U.S. administration repeats calls for a cease-fire.

Moscow's Defense Ministry said its military police in the Kurdish town of Manbij were patrolling along the Syria-Turkey border and interacting with Turkish authorities. Russian troops entered the town with Syrian government forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad.

Russia, which has been a military ally to Assad, is stepping into the zone after the exit of U.S. troops. The Pentagon said Monday American forces had withdrawn from the city. It was reported Monday Kurdish forces had agreed to cede Manbij in exchange for protection. The deal allows Syrian government forces to take over security in some border areas while the Kurds would control local institutions. The Kuridstan Workers party has also formed a pact with Russian officials in recent days.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration, perhaps feeling escalating political pressure after substantial backlash to the decision to pull American troops, have demanded Turkey stop fighting and implement a total cease-fire.

"You cannot talk or negotiate with terrorists," Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay told Sky News.

"[Negotiations are] unrealistic and I wish they (Europe and NATO partners) would change their policy."

Trump imposed sanctions against the regime in Ankara on Monday as a punitive measure.

The military incursion is intended to clear a swath of land along its border with Syria in an effort to return millions of Syrian refugees who emigrated to Turkey.

"Anyone who opposes us should understand Turkey first," Oktay said. "This is unsustainable."

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said Monday he will lead a delegation to Turkey in the "immediate future" in an effort to end the violence.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his forces will secure the entire 230-mile border. The fighting led the Kurdish Red Crescent to pull staff out of northeast Syria, which left displaced populations with "extremely limited support." Mercy Corps also suspended operations and evacuated staffers.

European Union members announced Monday they would halt arms exports to Turkey to interrupt fighting. Tuesday, Britain suspended arms sales to Turkey, following similar moves by France and Germany.

Newsweek reported Tuesday the Pentagon will help Russian forces establish themselves in Manbij. The report said U.S. personnel have been "assisting the Russian forces to navigate through previously unsafe areas quickly."