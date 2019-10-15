Japan dismisses North Korea damages request after collision

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday North Korea demands are "unacceptable" following an incident at sea. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- North Korean demands for Japanese compensation following a boat collision in Japan-claimed waters are "unacceptable," Tokyo said Tuesday.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a regular press briefing the North Korean request for damages is unreasonable, local television network NHK reported.

"It is totally unacceptable," Suga said. "We have filed a protest through our embassy in Beijing, and through diplomatic channels."

The collision took place on Oct. 7, when, according to Japan's coast guard, a North Korean boat collided with a Japanese vessel, the Okuni, about 217 miles from Japan's Noto Peninsula.

Taku Eto, Japan's minister of agriculture, said the North Korean boat was headed straight for the Japanese coast guard vessel before colliding and sinking at sea.

The coast guard rescued more than 60 North Korean crew members, who were later "transferred" in accordance with international treaties. On Oct. 8, Tokyo asked the North Korean Embassy in Beijing to discuss preventative measures. Japan also "strongly protested" the incident, according to reports.

On Saturday, North Korea responded with demands for compensation for the capsized squid vessel.

"Japanese vessels are cracking down on and sinking our fishing boats in the East Sea, even as they carry out normal operations, an act that is like highway robbery," North Korea's foreign ministry said.

North Korea's squid boats are venturing farther out to sea at a time when the country is under heavy sanctions.

Voice of America reported Paris-based Financial Action Task Force has confirmed Taiwan has frozen about $3 million in assets in connection to North Korea.

Taiwan is complying with U.N. sanctions, the anti-money laundering agency said.

Taipei is taking action after a Taiwanese national had his assets frozen following allegations of smuggling oil to North Korea.

Chen Shih-hsien owned the Lighthouse Winmore, a ship impounded in South Korea in 2017. Chen died by suicide in June.

The United States had previously requested the U.N. Security Council blacklist 10 ships, including the Lighthouse Winmore, for sanctions violations.