'Queen's Speech' details priorities, says chief concern is EU exit on Oct. 31

A handout video grab shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles taking their seats on the throne at the House of Lords in London Monday. Photo by Britain Parliamentary Recording Unit/EPA-EFE

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II opened a new session of British Parliament Monday with her traditional speech, in which she laid out Prime Minister Boris Johnson's legislative agenda -- amid rising fears there won't be a Brexit deal before a critical deadline this weekend.

The "Queen's Speech," filled with the usual pomp, included 22 new bills that will establish Johnson's legislative priorities -- including stronger penalties for violent and sexual criminals and undocumented migrants.

"We have been a soft touch on foreign criminals for too long," Home Secretary Priti Patel said. "The sentence for breaching a deportation order is far too low at the moment and many criminals conclude that it's worth trying to get back in the country when all you get is a slap on the wrist."

The queen said in her speech the government's priority is to leave the EU on Oct. 31.

Johnson's administration and EU negotiators open the week with continuing talks toward a deal to leave the EU on schedule on Oct. 31. Signs of progress were seen in negotiations last week, but a Brexit summit on Thursday and a legislative deadline Saturday loom over renewed talks this week.

Johnson is legally required to seek an extension if there is no agreement by Saturday. The Benn Act requires the delay, although the prime minister has said the departure will happen on Oct. 31 with or without an agreement. An effort to force Johnson legally to seek a delay, as a precautionary measure, was rejected by a Scottish court last week.

The pivotal EU summit will be held in Belgium on Thursday, the final time the bloc's leaders will meet before the departure deadline.

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid said Monday he will unveil a post-Brexit budget on Nov. 6 detailing Britain's taxing and spending priorities.

"I will be setting out our plan to shape the economy for the future and triggering the start of our infrastructure revolution," Javid said. "This is the right and responsible thing to do -- we must get on with governing."