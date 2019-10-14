Turkish-backed Syrian fighters travel toward northern Syria on Monday for a military operation in Kurdish areas, near the Syrian border in Sanliurfa, Turkey. Photo by Sedat Suna/EPA-EFE

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Syrian forces swept into Kurdish areas in the country's northeast on Monday amid flashes of fighting in minority-held areas and calls for help from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Syrian troops entered the city of Manbij in line with an agreement reached Sunday between Kurdish forces and Syrian and Turkish leaders, in which Kurdish officials agreed to hand over control of multiple cities in exchange for protection. Erdogan launched the Turkish offensive in Syria, called Operation Peace Spring, last week to clear out what Ankara considers to be Kurdish terrorists in the country's northeastern sector.

Turkey's aim is to create a "safe zone" in the northeast, near the border, to allow Syrian refugees in Turkey to resettle in their native country.

"We are about to implement our decision on Manbij," Erdogan said earlier.

RELATED Syrian army deploys forces to aid Kurds amid Turkish offensive

"When Manbij is evacuated, the real owners will enter there."

Erdogan called on NATO allies for support, saying Turkey is under "pressure" and "harassment" by Kurdish terrorists.

"We are a NATO ally. ... They need to stand by us," he said.

The Turkish leader said more than 500 Kurdish "terrorists" have been killed since the operation began last week.

Syrian state-run media reported Monday that President Bashar al-Assad's forces were traveling north to "confront Turkish aggression."

The fighting began last week after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria, allowing Erdogan's military to begin the offensive and drawing substantial criticism from the international community and members of both major U.S. political parties.

The leaders of several European countries blamed Washington for the deteriorating situation Monday.

France is working

French President Emmanuel Macron has said previously his troops would also leave in the event of a U.S. pullout.

European foreign ministers are discussing an arms embargo for Turkey, and France and Germany have already blocked sales to Ankara.

At least 11 civilians were killed and 74 injured in Ras al-Ain Serekaniye, just south of the Syria-Turkey border, the Kurdish Red Crescent reported, and 200,000 have been displaced. The U.N. World Food Program said it's planning assistance for 400,000 people who may need food and other aid.

Trump threatened Turkey with "big" sanctions Monday, suggesting Kurdish forces could be releasing terrorist captives to re-engage the U.S. military.

"We are not going into another war between people who have been fighting each other for 200 years," Trump tweeted. "Europe had a chance to get their [IS] prisoners but didn't want the cost. 'Let the USA pay,' they said ... Do people really think we should go to war with NATO member Turkey? Never ending wars will end!"

A video circulated online claimed to show Turkish-backed militants executing a Kurdish politician, her driver, members of the Kurdish security forces and several civilians.