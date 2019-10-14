At least 13 police officers killed in shooting attack in Mexico

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- At least 13 police officers were killed and three more were injured during a shooting in Mexico on Monday.

A group of armed civilians attacked the caravan the officers were traveling as they were carrying out a court order in Aguililla, Michoacan, the state's security department said.

Mexico's Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection condemned the attack and pledged to offer the state all of its human and technological resources to track down the attackers and "bring them to justice."

Michoacan's attorney general said that forensics experts were working in coordination with the Public Ministry to research the incident.