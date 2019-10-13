Trump orders all U.S. troops from Syria amid Turkey, Kurds conflict

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Sunday that President Donald Trump has ordered the 1,000 remaining U.S. troops in northern Syria to withdraw. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A Turkish military truck carries tanks on the way to Northern Syria for a military operation in Kurdish areas in Akcakale district in Sanliurfa, Turkey, on Sunday. Turkey has launched an offensive targeting Kurdish forces in north-eastern Syria, days after the United States began withdrawing troops from the nation. Photo by Sedat Suna/EPA-EFE

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered all of the country's troops to withdraw from Syria amid conflicts between Turkey and Kurdish forces, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Sunday.

Appearing on CBS News' Face the Nation, Esper said the approximately 1,000 U.S. troops in northern Syria will leave "as safely and quickly as possible," adding they would not leave the country entirely but move south of Turkey's attacks.

"We want to make sure we deconflict a pullback of forces. We want to make sure we don't leave equipment behind. So I'm not prepared to put a timeline on it, but that's our general gameplan," he said.

Trump on Saturday said it was "very smart" not to be involved in the conflict in Syria, adding that he was working with Sen. Lindsey Grham, R-S.C., and other members of Congress about imposing sanctions on Turkey.

"Treasury is ready to go, additional legislation may be sought. There is great consensus on this," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Some U.S. troops withdrew from the Syrian town of Ain Issa on Sunday as the Kurdish administration in Syria said that 785 people affiliated with the Islamic State escaped from a camp holding about 12,000 displaced people amid the conflict.

Ain Issa has served as headquarters for the Kurdish administration and is positioned beside the M4 highway, which is used to transport aid to parts of northeastern Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said that the military operation in Syria would continue until the Kurdish forces are driven away from Turkey's borders.