Turkish soldiers and armored vehicles are seen during an operation in Kurdish areas of Akcakale, Sanliurfa, Turkey, on Wednesday. Photo by EPA-EFE

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Seventy-thousand people in Syria have fled their homes in recent days due to a long-planned strategic offensive by the Turkish military against Kurdish forces in the northern part of the country, the United Nations said Friday.

Turkish forces began the incursion on Wednesday. Friday, the World Food Program said the 70,000 left to escape mounting violence.

Many have left their homes in Ras al-Ayn and Tal Abyad, the WFP said.

Turkey initiated the offensive after the U.S. administration agreed not to block the fighting and to withdraw American forces from the war-scarred nation. U.S. President Donald Trump drew widespread criticism for the move from lawmakers in both major parties. They argue the United States is abandoning Kurdish forces who helped the U.S. military defeat the Islamic State terror group there.

Fighter jets and artillery weapons this week fired on Qamishli, the de facto administrative center for Syrian Kurds located just a few miles from the Turkey border.

"I had to leave with only the clothes I had on me," business owner Mikael Mohammad told The Washington Post after leaving his home in Tal Abyad. "The shelling is barbaric and indiscriminate."

"[The fighting] will further undermine the stability of the whole region," German Ambassador Jürgen Schulz said at the U.N. Security Council.

Turkey has defended its strategy. Foreign Minister Meylut Cavusoglu said Ankara has rights under international law "to clear terrorist positions."