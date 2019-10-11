Man confesses to shooting near German synagogue

A man holds a candle and an Israeli flag during a vigil outside a synagogue in Halle an der Saale, Germany, on Friday. Photo by Filip Singer/EPA-EFE

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A man accused of fatally shooting two people near a German synagogue confessed to the killings, federal prosecutors said Friday.

The German federal prosecutor's office told NBC News that Stephen Balliet, 27, gave "comprehensive testimony" Thursday.

"Stephen B. has admitted to the accusations and specifically to his anti-Semitic as well as right-wing extremist motives," said Markus Schmitt, a spokesman for prosecutors.

The office said Balliet had nearly 9 pounds of explosives in his vehicle when police arrested him.

Police said he posted a 35-minute video to the Twitch streaming service showing the killings and a brief anti-Semitic rant in which he said the Holocaust never happened.

The attack happened on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, and more than 80 people were inside the synagogue worshiping.

Police said the gunman couldn't get in the synagogue so he shot a woman on the street and then went to a nearby kebab shop. Two others were wounded but the injuries weren't life threatening.