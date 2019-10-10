Turkey: Operation Peace Spring will continue

Turkish soldiers with armored vehicles on their way to Northern Syria for a military operation in Kurdish areas, near the Syrian border, in Akcakale, Sanliurfa, Turkey, on Thursday. Photo by EPA-EFE

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A day after it launched a military operation into northern Syria to clear the region near its border of Kurdish forces, Turkey announced Thursday that the plan had so far been a success and would continue.

"Operation Peace Spring was successfully carried out by air and land during the night," Turkey's Ministery of National Defense said in an early Thursday tweet. "Operation continues successfully as planned."

In a statement, the ministry said the operation was being carried out "respectfully" to the territorial integrity of Syria and within the framework of international law.

"Only the PKK/PYD-YPG and [Islamic State] terrorists and their shelters, positions, weapons, tools and equipment are targeted for the planning and execution of Operation Peace Spring," the ministry said, referring to Kurdish militant groups by their initials.

On Wednesday, the Turkish military said it hit 181 targets during its initial attack.

Activist group Rojava Information Center said at least seven civilians including two children were killed and 15 others were injured during the night attack.

The Syrian Observatory of Human Rights, a British-based human rights monitor, said contrary to Turkey's claim all advancing Turkish ground troops failed to advance as the Syrian Democratic forces and their allies thwarted the attack.

Mustafa Bali, head of the SDF press office, said the SDF had "repelled" the Turkish army and there was "no advance as of now."

Ground attack by Turkish forces has been repelled by SDF fighters in Til Abyad. No advance as of now.— Mustafa Bali (@mustefabali) October 9, 2019

The number of military casualties was not reported, but the Syrian Observatory of Human Rights said at least 11 SDF forces and six Turkish-aligned members were killed in the fighting.

The attack came after U.S. President Donald Trump gave tacit approval to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday by removing the remaining U.S. troops from the region.

The move has come under heavy bipartisan criticism at home as it is seen as abandoning the SDF, a U.S. allies in the fight against IS in Syria.

Trump ally and Republican senator, Lindsey Graham, announced a bipartisan outline to impose sanctions against Turkey for the attack, calling it "unlawful" and "unwarranted."

In a tweet, Graham pleaded with the president to change his mind.

"America is better than this," he said. "Please stand up to Turkey, Mr. President."