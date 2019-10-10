Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said President Donald Trump made no blackmail threats against him during their July 25 phone call. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Two Russian-born political donors who reportedly offered to encourage Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, were arrested for campaign-finance violations in the United States late Wednesday.

Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas donated to a political action committee that supported President Donald Trump's campaign. Trump's personal attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, worked with Fruman and Parnas to build support for Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. The far-reaching scandal first brought to light by a whistle-blower has sparked an impeachment hearing in the House against Trump.

Fruman and Parnas have been under investigation by the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan. They will appear in federal court in Virginia on Thursday.

On Thursday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the accusations from Democrats head on, saying there was no blackmail involved in his July 25 phone call with Trump. Zelensky said military aid was not blocked before the phone call and "our calls were not linked to Burisma or military aid" and there were no conditions attached to meeting Trump.

"I don't want to interfere in U.S. elections," said Zelensky, who had a six-hour press marathon in Kiev Thursday.

He said he's awaiting an official visit to the United States.

The impeachment inquiry is investigating whether Trump threatened to withhold military aid to Ukraine unless Zelensky investigated the Bidens' dealings in the country.

The White House blocked U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who was set to testify before several House committees behind closed doors. In response, the House said they will subpoena Sondland to discover what he knows about the Trump administration withholding more than $400 million in military aid.

The White House said Tuesday it will not cooperate with the House impeachment inquiry, calling it "illegitimate and unconstitutional" and a "partisan inquiry."