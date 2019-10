The scientists were honored Wednesday for their work in lithium-ion batteries. Photo by Niklas Elmehed/Nobel Media

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A trio of American and Japanese scientists won the Nobel Prize for Chemistry Wednesday for their work in developing lithium-ion batteries.

John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino were announced as the winners of the 2019 prize in Stockholm.

Goodenough is a researcher at the University of Texas, Austin, Whittingham at New York's Binghamton University and Yoshino at Meijo University in Nagoya, Japan.

This is a developing story