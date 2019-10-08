Thai park rangers find 5 more elephants dead; toll up to 11

Park officials said all 11 elephants belonged to the same herd and were likely trying to save a 3-year-old calf when they died. Photo courtesy of EPA-EFE

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Park rangers discovered the bodies of five more elephants that apparently died after trying to save a baby elephant that slipped over a waterfall in Thailand, bringing the death toll from the incident up to 11.

The elephant deaths occurred in central Thailand's Khao Yai National Park near Haew Narok waterfall, which translates to Hell's Abyss. On Saturday, park officials found the body of a 3-year-old elephant calf drowned on the waterfall's first tier.

They later found five more elephants drowned below the waterfall.

Park officials were using a drone Monday to monitor two elephants who survived the Saturday incident when they discovered the bodies of five more elephants downstream. They believe the elephants belonged to the same herd.

"We believe that the elephants were trying to help the baby," park Director Kanchit Srinoppawan told The New York Times. "They are forest animals that live in a group, and when one member is facing problems or needs help, they will come to help.

"We believe that the death of all these elephants happened at the same time because they wanted to save the little one."

Rescuers are attempting to use nets to remove the bodies to prevent them from polluting the water.