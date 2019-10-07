'International Rebellion' climate protests disrupt traffic worldwide

Extinction Rebellion activists participate Monday in a blockade on the Stadhouderskade in front of the Rijksmuseum, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Photo by Niels Wenstedt/EPA-EFE

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Environmental activists as part of the global Extinction Rebellion organized a series of demonstrations that disrupted traffic Monday and led to a number of arrests.

The group called the event an "International Rebellion" in an effort to get lawmakers globally to address climate change.

Thousands of demonstrators shut down parts of Melbourne's central business district in Australia during widespread protests. Activists clogged traffic and some protesters blocked vehicles.

"Victoria Police are not always respectful of our right to protest," activist Liz Walsh told supporters. "The more people are here, the less able they are to trample on our rights. There will be probably a few arrests tonight."

In Sydney, police arrested 30 activists at an environmental rally in the city's central business district during a sit-in.

Organizers said as many as 400 people protested at Belmore Park. Police removed activists who closed themselves off in a pink water tank that read "Blood of the Earth."

New Zealand police arrested 30 demonstrators and more than 100 crowded a Lambton Quay bank.

In Berlin, protesters blocked roadways near the Brandenburg Gate Monday.

"We all share an interest in climate protection, and the Paris climate targets are our standard in this," Helge Braun, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff, said on German television said. "If you demonstrate against or for that, that is OK, but if you announce dangerous interventions in road traffic or things like this, of course, that is just not."

Hundreds occupied a Paris shopping facility to kick off the worldwide protests on Sunday. Demonstrations also occurred in the Netherlands and other protests were planned throughout London.