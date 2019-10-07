Dozens arrested worldwide in 'International Rebellion' climate rallies

An "Extinction Rebellion" supporter blocks the road in Trafalgar square Monday in London, Great Britain. Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Environmental activists as part of the global Extinction Rebellion organized a series of demonstrations that disrupted traffic Monday and led to a number of arrests.

The group called the event an "International Rebellion" in an effort to get lawmakers globally to address climate change.

London police arrested 135 people protesting throughout the city. Trafalgar Square was closed to traffic as demonstrators took over the area. At least one arrest was made at the Westminister Bridge as protesters fanned out through the city.

In Vienna, protesters blocking roadways were carried off by police. It was just a sample of protests that happened throughout Europe, Australia and New Zealand in an effort to bring more attention to client change. At least one protest has been scheduled in the United States with organizers planning to rally in Portland, Ore.

Thousands of demonstrators shut down parts of Melbourne's central business district in Australia during widespread protests. Activists clogged traffic and some protesters blocked vehicles.

"Victoria Police are not always respectful of our right to protest," activist Liz Walsh told supporters. "The more people are here, the less able they are to trample on our rights. There will be probably a few arrests tonight."

In Sydney, police arrested 30 activists at an environmental rally in the city's central business district during a sit-in.

Organizers said as many as 400 people protested at Belmore Park. Police removed activists who closed themselves off in a pink water tank that read "Blood of the Earth."

New Zealand police arrested 30 demonstrators and more than 100 crowded a Lambton Quay bank.

In Berlin, protesters blocked roadways near the Brandenburg Gate Monday.

"We all share an interest in climate protection, and the Paris climate targets are our standard in this," Helge Braun, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff, said on German television said. "If you demonstrate against or for that, that is OK, but if you announce dangerous interventions in road traffic or things like this, of course, that is just not."

Hundreds occupied a Paris shopping facility to kick off the worldwide protests on Sunday. Demonstrations also occurred in the Netherlands.