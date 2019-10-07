China is to participate in Japan's naval review this week. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- China's navy is to deploy a Type 052D guided-missile destroyer to Japan's naval review.

China's state-owned CCTV reported Monday the Chinese navy's Taiyuan guided-missile destroyer left the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan, on the coast of the East China Sea. The destroyer included 200 crew members and one helicopter.

The Type 052D is a new version of China's first Aegis destroyer, the 052C. The Type 052D has a displacement of 7,500 tons.

The Taiyuan is China's 10th Type 052D destroyer and was first deployed last December. The destroyer's commander said the Taiyuan's deployment to Japan's naval review will lead to "greater trust and understanding" between Asia's largest economies.

China is sending the Taiyuan to the naval review after Japan deployed the Suzutsuki to a Chinese naval review in April, marking the Chinese navy's 60th anniversary. The Suzutsuki is a convoy with a displacement of 5,000 tons.

China is attending the Japanese naval review upon invitation. Japan did not invite South Korea. South Korean news service Newsis reported Monday Japan declined to invite South Korea amid trade tensions and disputes over compensation for Korean forced laborers during World War II.

China is seeking to improve ties with Japan at a time when Beijing is preparing for a new round of trade talks with the United States.

Ahead of talks that begin on Thursday, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He has expressed interest in taking off the table any Chinese commitment to industrial reform or the removal of government subsidies, Bloomberg reported.

The Trump administration has demanded China reform its economy as a prerequisite for easing tariffs, but Beijing could be seeking deals on a smaller scale.