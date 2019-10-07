An "Extinction Rebellion" supporter blocks the road in Trafalgar square Monday in London, Great Britain. Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Hundreds of environmental activists worldwide were arrested Monday as part of the "International Rebellion" global climate change movement -- in cities including New York City, London and Berlin.

The "International Rebellion" is an effort to get lawmakers globally to address climate change. Members of the rebellion have been demonstrating for months, but Monday's was an internationally coordinated event.

New York City police arrested more than two dozen activists, for covering the charging bull statue on Wall Street in red paint, to simulate blood, and blocking traffic on Broadway in Manhattan's financial district. One activist climbed onto the bull statue and others staged a "die-in." Activists in London did the same thing last week, tossing pseudo blood onto the Treasury building.

London police arrested at least 135 people. Trafalgar Square was closed to traffic and an arrest was made on the Westminister Bridge.

In Vienna, protesters blocking roadways were carried off by police.

In Melbourne, Australia, thousands of demonstrators shut down parts of the city's central business district by clogging traffic and blocking vehicles.

In Sydney, police arrested at least 30 at an environmental rally in the central business district. Organizers said as many as 400 people protested at Belmore Park and police removed activists who closed themselves off in a pink water tank that read "Blood of the Earth."

New Zealand police arrested 30 demonstrators and more than 100 crowded a Lambton Quay bank.

In Berlin, protesters blocked roadways near the famous Brandenburg Gate.

Similar protests were seen in Paris and Amsterdam on Sunday.