Taxi driver beaten after plowing into group of Hong Kong protesters

A taxi driver rammed a group of pro-democracy demonstrators and police fired tear gas at protesters during demonstrations in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo by Fazry Ismail/EPA

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A taxi in Hong Kong plowed through a group of pro-democracy protesters who retaliated by beating the driver Sunday.

The taxi drove onto a pedestrian walkway outside the Cheung Sha Wan government offices and crashed into a storefront, striking demonstrators and injuring at least one woman about 5 p.m. Sunday.

Large crowds surrounded the taxi driver and began to beat him while other protesters attempted to protect him.

Firefighters responded to provide first aid to the woman and the driver who was transported away from the scene in an ambulance.

The taxi was later found with its windows broken, license plate spray-painted and objects from the interior thrown outside.

The Hong Kong Hospital authority said four people were hospitalized in the aftermath of the crash and three were in serious condition, including the driver.

Sunday's violence came amid demonstrations in Kowloon and Hong Kong in response to a measure instituted by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam banning people from wearing face masks at public gatherings.

The protests were not sanctioned by the government, and police made several arrests while using tear gas and pepper spray to disperse crowds of demonstrators including some who threw bricks and Molotov cocktails while also setting fires in the streets during the 18th consecutive weekend of protests.