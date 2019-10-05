Suspected drug traffickers rescue police officers at sea off Spanish coast

Four suspected drug traffickers rescued three police officer who were pursuing them off the coast of Costa del Sol in Spain. Photo courtesy Civil Guard of Spain

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Three police officers were rescued by suspected drug traffickers they were chasing at sea off the coast of Spain, local authorities said.

On Friday morning, three Spanish maritime patrol agents attempted to intercept a boat with suspected narcotics off Costa del Sol. The agents' boat went "out of control" and hit the side of the suspects' vessel and the officers fell into the sea, Civil guard authorities said.

The suspects rescued the three police officers as a helicopter hovered over the area.

"The crew of the helicopter of the Malaga Air Unit, upon realizing the imminent danger to the civil guards, required the occupants of the other vessel to support them by public address, being rescued by them and being all unharmed," the police statement read.

Although the four men rescued the occupants, they were arrested for drug trafficking after 80 bundles of hashish -- weighing more than three tons -- were found in the sea.