Six elephants die at waterfall after calf slips

Elephants lie at the bottom of the Haew Narok waterfall in Khao Yai National Park in Prachin Buri province, Thailand, on Saturday. Photo courtesy of DNP/EPA-EFE

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Six elephants plunged to their deaths Saturday after they tried to save a baby elephant that slipped over a waterfall in Thailand, authorities said.

The incident occurred in central Thailand's Khao Yai National Park, officials said.

Park officials heard loud elephant calls coming from Samor Poon creek near Haew Narok, which translates to Hell's Fall, early Saturday morning. Within a few hours, they found a 3-year-old elephant calf drowned on the waterfall's first tier.

They also saw two elephants, who appeared exhausted from trying to help the calf.

Park officials found five more elephants drowned below the waterfall, said Khanchit Sirnoppawan, chief of the national park.

Park officials and rescue workers used ropes to help the two struggling elephants and by Saturday afternoon, they were rescued, Khao Yai Gaur conservation group posted on Facebook.

Due to the incident, the Haew Narok waterfall has been closed. With three tiers, the highest at more than 262 feet, it is the biggest waterfall in Khao Yai National Park.