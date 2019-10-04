North Korea calls SLBM launch 'miracle,' warns enemies

North Korea released this photo of a submarine-launched ballistic missile this week, ahead of talks with the United States. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- North Korea said the submarine-launched ballistic missile tested on Wednesday could "deliver a powerful blow to hostile forces" in a statement that ran on state media Friday.

Korean Workers' Party paper Rodong Sinmun identified the projectile that was launched as the "Pukguksong-3." The paper claimed the launch was a major success.

"The Pukguksong [missile launch] is not just a display of strategic weaponry, it is the dignified signature of the voice of [North] Korea, of the people of [North Korea], sent to the despotic reactionaries who want to reverse the flow of history," the Rodong said in its statement.

State media also accused North Korea's enemies of harboring desires for "war and invasion, aggression, having one's own way,"

"The hostile forces are waiting for us to be shaken...They are praying hard for our collapse," the Rodong said.

"We will clearly show before the world how we will cut off the chains of sanctions, blockades and pressures, then soar," the article read.

The paper said the Pukuguksong-3 is a weapon of "self-reliance" developed at "ultra-high" speed.

"It is a miracle that cannot be found not only is world military history, but also in our defense history," the Rodong said.

South Korea's joint chiefs of staff has said the SLBM flew about 280 miles at a maximum altitude of about 565 miles.

North Korea condemned sanctions and touted weapons development as it prepares for working-level talks with the United States.

Yonhap reported Friday the North Korean delegation was seen leaving the North Korean Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, ahead of "preliminary contact" with the U.S. side.

Kwon Jong Gun, formerly in charge of North American affairs at Pyongyang's foreign ministry, was seen leaving the embassy. It is likely Kwon will make contact with Mark Lambert, the U.S. special envoy for North Korea, according to the report.