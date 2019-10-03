North Korea said Thursday 492 sets of triplets have been born in the country. File Photo by Adrian Bradshaw/EPA

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- North Korea state media claimed Thursday births of triplets are on the rise.

State propaganda service Maeari said a North Korean woman identified as Kwon Mi Hwa gave birth to "three cute daughters" on Aug. 28 in the Dongdaewon District of Pyongyang.

The babies weighed an average of 4.3 pounds, according to the article. The births were followed by more births of triplets in Danchon, South Hamgyong Province, on Aug. 29, all boys, to a North Korean woman identified as Kim Hye Yong. Three girls were also born on Sept. 5 in Pyonggang County, Kangwon Province, state media said.

North Korea has previously celebrated the births of triplets as a series of auspicious events.

RELATED Wild boar found in Korea DMZ tests positive for African swine fever

Maeari said the babies born in September are the 492nd set of triplets born in the country, weighing an average of 4.2 pounds.

State media also said the women who gave birth to the triplets were the wives of "ordinary military officers, farmers and laborers."

North Korea views triplet births as positive and a good omen. The country lost millions of people during a catastrophic famine in the 1990s.

RELATED North Korea negotiator Kim Myong Gil en route to Sweden

The state has previously claimed it provided parents of triplets with new housing and a washing machine. Benefits were not mentioned in the North Korean statement on Thursday.

The regime has also promoted improvements in health and nutrition amid warnings from international organizations of a pending food shortage in the country.

State media service So Kwang said Thursday a "patented treatment" for "menopausal disorder" among women is becoming popular.

The capsule is made from arrowroot extract and can also be used for "fatigue recovery" and to supplement a beauty regime for women, So Kwang said.