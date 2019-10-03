Knife attack kills 4 officers at police headquarters in Paris

Military forces establish a security perimeter near police headquarters in Paris, France, Thursday, after an attacker killed four officers. Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Four Paris police officers were killed Thursday after they were attacked by a knife-wielding employee at police headquarters, authorities said.

The attack occurred in a section of the Paris station that is not accessible to the public.

Multiple people were injured in the assault, police said, aside from the four dead officers. Police shot the attacker dead immediately after the assault began, officials said.

Investigators said the attacker used a ceramic knife. Authorities weren't initially certain of a motive, but French media reported it may have been the result of a personal vendetta.

The attack follows a rally in Paris Wednesday, in which thousands of the city's officers protested what they consider insufficient wages and long hours.

This is a developing story