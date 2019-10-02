Pakistan mediating Taliban-U.S. peace talks while fighting intensifies

Taliban forces continue to launch attacks in Afghanistan while their leaders meet with Pakistani officials to negotiate a peace deal with the United States. Photo by Muhammad Sadiq/EPA-EFE

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Representatives from the Taliban and United States met with Pakistani government officials in Islamabad Wednesday but it's not clear if the two sides met with each other.

Taliban founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said his group would discuss "important issues" with Pakistani officials.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he would talk to President Donald Trump about resuming peace talks with the Taliban after they abruptly ended last month.

Before the talks ended, there were plans for U.S. troops to gradually withdraw in exchange for the Taliban making security guarantees, which includes not allowing Afghanistan to become a safe place for terrorists.

Afghan National Security Adviser Hambullah Mohib said any peace plan must be negotiated by Afghan's own elected leaders.

"We have objected to being part of the negotiations and not being a central part of this discussion," Mohib said. "Also if we want to see peace in Afghanistan, the Afghan government must be at the forefront of any negotiations."

Mohib was in New York City where he addressed the U.N. General Assembly Monday.

Despite peace talks, the fighting in Afghanistan has intensified this week with the Taliban launching attacks in Taluqan that killed more than 30 people and injured 40 others. Dozens of families have been displaced from Taluqan and other districts.

Takhar government spokesman Mohammad Jawad Hijri said the Taliban wants to take control of the region and tried to disrupt elections there.

Hijri said security forces have control of the police headquarters and that additional air strikes killed 36 Taliban. Reinforcements arrived to continue pushing the Taliban back.