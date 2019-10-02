North Korea's new head of North American affairs was identified in a Russian Facebook post on Wednesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- North Korea has appointed a new head of its North American affairs department at the foreign ministry, according to the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang.

In a Facebook post published Wednesday, Moscow's mission at the North Korean capital stated Ambassador Alexander Matsegora and Director of the Center for Energy and Security Studies Anton Khlopkov met with the newly appointed official Cho Chol Su.

Cho was identified as the "director-general of the North American Department of the DPRK Foreign Ministry," who "concurrently holds the position of the president of the Institute of American Studies under the DPRK Foreign Ministry," according to the Russian Embassy.

"During the meeting, both sides exchanged their views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and prospects for its future development, as well as opinions on the Russian-[North] Korean cooperation aimed at ensuring peace and security in the region in a context of the agreements reached during Vladivostok summit of the two leaders," the embassy said in statement.

Cho's appointment is being made public a day after his predecessor Choe Son Hui said North Korea is to meet with the United States for working-level talks.

It is highly likely the two sides will meet on Saturday in Sweden, where Pyongyang has an embassy, according to South Korean press reports.

Cho may have replaced Kwon Jong Gun, who was interviewed by North Korean state media in June and August. It is unclear why Kwon was removed from the position.

Kwon was responsible for issuing statements accusing the United States of engaging in hostile acts in June. In August, Kwon released a statement comparing the presidential office of the South's Moon Jae-in to a "scared dog that barks loudly" while protesting U.S.-South Korea military exercises, Newsis reported Wednesday.

North Korea's firing of what is likely a submarine-launched ballistic missile on Wednesday is drawing concern in Seoul.

Maeil Business reported Pyongyang is testing U.S. patience amid plans for working-level talks.

Last week in New York, President Donald Trump had dismissed concerns regarding North Korea's short-range missile tests.