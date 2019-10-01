Pew Research: Opinions about China are mixed around the world

Chinese President Xi Jinping said there is no force that can shake the foundation of his country as China celebrates its 70th anniversary. Photo by Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Opinions of the People's Republic of China are mixed around the world, a Pew Research Center survey shows as the communist country celebrates its 70th anniversary Tuesday.

A global survey of 32 countries found a median of 41 percent have a favorable opinion of China compared to 37 percent having an unfavorable opinion.

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke Tuesday from Tiananmen Square saying the country is unstoppable.

"There is no force that can shake the foundation of this great nation," Xi said. "No force can stop the Chinese people and the Chinese nation forging ahead."

The Pew Research Center survey acknowledged the country's growing strength but said that doesn't translate to a positive opinion outside the country.

"While the majorities in most countries agree China's influence on the world stage has grown markedly, this has not necessarily translated into favorable views of the country," Pew Research Center said in its report.

Most of China's neighbors have an unfavorable view of the country. In Japan, 85 percent have an unfavorable view of China, the most negative of all countries surveyed. South Korea was at 63 percent. Australia is at 57 percent unfavorable and the Phillippines is at 54 percent.

Western European countries in particular have an unfavorable view, ranging from 53 percent in Spain, 62 percent in France and 70 percent in Sweden.