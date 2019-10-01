Iraqi anti-riot policemen use water cannons to block Iraqi protestors during a demonstration at al-Tahrir square in Baghdad on Tuesday. Murtaja Lateef/EPA-EFE

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Anti-government protests in Baghdad and other Iraqi cities Tuesday left at least one person dead and hundreds injured, police and health officials said.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in the capital's Liberation Square to protest corruption, high unemployment rates and lack of services. Some showed support for Lt. Gen. Abdul Wahab al-Saadi, whom the government fired as commander of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Services last week.

Iraqi securities forces opened fire on the crowds, using water cannons, tear gas, rubber bullets and live ammunition.

Zaid al-Qaisy, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, told Rudaw at least one person died and more than 200 sustained injuries. The government blamed violent protesters for the clashes and said at least 40 officers also were injured.