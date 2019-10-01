At least one killed, 10 injured in sword attack at Finland vocational school

At least one person was killed and 10 more, including the suspect, were injured in a stabbing attack at a vocational school in Finland. Photo by Annukka Roth/EPA

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed and 10 more were injured during a stabbing attack at a vocational school in Finland on Tuesday, police said.

Police said the suspect, a Finnish man who was a student at the school, was taken into custody at the scene of a "violent incident" at the Savo Vocational Colege in Kuopio at 12:30 p.m.

Witnesses said the man was armed with a sword, which he used during the attack, and a firearm.

Police did not comment on whether he used the firearm in the attack.

The suspect was one of the people injured and was being treated at Kuopio University Hospital. A police officer was also injured in the attack.