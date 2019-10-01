Air France announces plan to reduce carbon footprint

Air France Airbus A380, the world's largest passenger aircraft, arrives at Washington Dulles International Airport in 2011. Air France said Tuesday that it will start a plan to start reducing its carbon footprint starting in January. Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Air France announced Tuesday it will take steps to offset its carbon dioxide emissions and other steps toward sustainability.

The voluntary action is meant to reduce the airline's environmental footprint. Climate supporters have pointed to air travel as one of the major sources of carbon dioxide emissions.

Air France said in a statement that it plans to offset 100 percent of its CO2 emissions on all domestic flights as of Jan. 1. It also promised to reduce CO2 emissions per passenger/kilometer by 50 percent for 2030.

The airline will also do waste sorting on certain flights and invest in research.

"We must step up the transition to a more sustainable form of air transport and we are voluntarily making new commitments for today and 2030," Air France Chief Executive Officer Anne Rigail said in a statement.

"Air transport brings people together and promotes an openness to the world. Our ambition is to be a driving force for action and innovation in the creation of a sustainable aviation sector," Rigail added.

Critics have long targeted airlines for contributing to global warming. One flight across the United States can produce a minimum of 1 metric ton of carbon dioxide. A flight from the U.S. to Asia or Asia to Europe can pump some 5 metric tons of CO2 into the atmosphere, the average produced by every person on Earth each year.

The World Resources Institute says heavy transportation like aviation, freight trucking and shipping is responsible for more than one-tenth of global greenhouse emissions, which contributes to global warming and climate change.