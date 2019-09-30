Unknown outage cuts power to nearly 1M in Canary Islands

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Close to a million people on the largest of Spain's Canary Islands -- which is a major tourist destination -- were without power for several hours after a major outage Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The outage began at a substation on the island of Tenerife, cutting transportation services and leaving the entire island with no electricity.

Officials said some became trapped and needed rescue. One person was slightly injured when two vehicles collided at an intersection where traffic lights went out.

Back-up generators provided emergency power to hospitals and airports until services were restored nine hours later.

The cause of the outage was not immediately known.

Patricia Hernandez, the mayor of Tenerife's capital, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, told Cadena Ser a supply failure may be to blame.

Tenerife, located just off the northwest African coast, is home to 900,000 permanent residents and tens of thousands of tourists each year.