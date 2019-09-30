More than 100 dead after heavy rains, flooding in India

Worshipers walk outside a temple in flooded waters in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, on Sunday. Photo by EPA-EFE

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Flash flooding in the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar has led to more than 100 deaths as heavy rain bogged down travel, electrical power and healthcare services, officials said Monday.

Storms have swamped the state since Thursday, leading to 93 deaths in Uttar Pradesh alone. The Bihar state disaster management agency cited 29 deaths.

National Disaster Response crews rescued Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi and his family from a home in Patna after widespread flooding trapped them for three days. Modi declined to talk to reporters after the rescue.

When floodwater breached three buildings of a jail in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, authorities were forced to move more than 500 prisoners to other locations.

One report said the Central Government provided two Indian Air Force helicopters in Bihar to assists with rescue efforts there.

Patna and other rain-stricken areas saw the rain subside somewhat Monday amid heavily-flooded streets and water that was waist-deep in some areas. The India Metrological Department, though, predicted more rain Monday.