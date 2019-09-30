Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi, shown speaking in May, declared Monday the snap-back mechanism in the 2015 nuclear deal dead and the threat of European countries leaving the agreement illegal. Photo by Stringer/EPA-EFE

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- An Iranian official responded Monday to a European Union warning that it would withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal if Iran continues on its path away from the deal, calling such a move illegal.

The statement by Abbas Mousavi, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman, was in reaction to the European Union privately telling Iran that it would withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action if Iran takes a fourth step away from the deal. The move could trigger a dispute mechanism and the possibility of a worldwide sanctions snap-back, with the case being sent back to the U.N. Security Council, according to reports.

Since the United States left the deal last year and ratcheted up economic sanctions against Iran, the country has taken measured steps away from its mandated guidelines limiting its nuclear program on three different occasions.

Iran said it would take a fourth action away from the program if Europe doesn't take steps to protect Iran from U.S. sanctions. The Trump administration has refused to remove sanctions before talks with Iran.

"(Snap-back sanctions are) dead and from the legal standpoint, there is no possibility of Europe using the snap-back mechanism," Mousavi said.

The U.S., France, Britain, China, Russia and Germany originally negotiated the JCPOA in 2015 under the Obama administration. President Donald Trump has been a long critic of the deal, claiming that it was not comprehensive enough and only delayed Iran from making a nuclear weapon.